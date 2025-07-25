$1000 Invested In This Stock 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Walmart WMT has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 3.33% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.0%. Currently, Walmart has a market capitalization of $776.81 billion.

Buying $1000 In WMT: If an investor had bought $1000 of WMT stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $4,042.92 today based on a price of $97.34 for WMT at the time of writing.

Walmart's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

