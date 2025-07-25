In today's fast-paced and competitive business landscape, it is essential for investors and industry enthusiasts to thoroughly analyze companies before making investment decisions. In this article, we will conduct a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating Meta Platforms META against its key competitors in the Interactive Media & Services industry. By examining key financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, we aim to provide valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Meta Platforms Background

Meta is the largest social media company in the world, boasting close to 4 billion monthly active users worldwide. The firm's "Family of Apps," its core business, consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp. End users can leverage these applications for a variety of different purposes, from keeping in touch with friends to following celebrities and running digital businesses for free. Meta packages customer data, gleaned from its application ecosystem and sells ads to digital advertisers. While the firm has been investing heavily in its Reality Labs business, it remains a very small part of Meta's overall sales.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Meta Platforms Inc 27.94 9.71 10.93 9.05% $22.52 $34.74 16.07% Alphabet Inc 20.49 6.40 6.37 7.96% $46.31 $53.87 6.86% Baidu Inc 8.99 0.83 1.70 2.89% $9.8 $14.96 2.98% Reddit Inc 29.69 12.33 18.21 1.2% $0.01 $0.36 61.49% Pinterest Inc 13.85 5.44 7.02 0.19% $-0.03 $0.66 15.54% Kanzhun Ltd 35.16 4.21 8.37 3.34% $0.44 $1.61 12.88% Trump Media & Technology Group Corp 17.22 5.94 1052.43 -3.51% $-0.03 $0.0 6.58% ZoomInfo Technologies Inc 91.58 2.20 3.20 1.6% $0.07 $0.26 -1.42% CarGurus Inc 90.89 8.27 3.92 8.27% $0.05 $0.2 4.34% Weibo Corp 7.48 0.74 1.56 3.09% $0.11 $0.31 0.34% Yelp Inc 17.19 3.08 1.69 3.31% $0.05 $0.32 7.75% Tripadvisor Inc 45.90 3.29 1.42 -1.39% $0.01 $0.37 0.76% Hello Group Inc 8.09 0.89 1.06 3.21% $0.44 $0.95 -1.55% Ziff Davis Inc 18.53 0.75 1.01 1.37% $0.09 $0.28 4.5% Yalla Group Ltd 10.43 1.71 4.26 5.14% $0.03 $0.05 6.54% Average 29.68 4.01 79.44 2.62% $4.1 $5.3 9.11%

Upon a comprehensive analysis of Meta Platforms, the following trends can be discerned:

The stock's Price to Earnings ratio of 27.94 is lower than the industry average by 0.94x , suggesting potential value in the eyes of market participants.

The elevated Price to Book ratio of 9.71 relative to the industry average by 2.42x suggests company might be overvalued based on its book value.

The Price to Sales ratio is 10.93 , which is 0.14x the industry average. This suggests a possible undervaluation based on sales performance.

The company has a higher Return on Equity (ROE) of 9.05% , which is 6.43% above the industry average. This suggests efficient use of equity to generate profits and demonstrates profitability and growth potential.

With higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $22.52 Billion , which is 5.49x above the industry average, the company demonstrates stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

With higher gross profit of $34.74 Billion , which indicates 6.55x above the industry average, the company demonstrates stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company is experiencing remarkable revenue growth, with a rate of 16.07%, outperforming the industry average of 9.11%.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a measure that indicates the level of debt a company has taken on relative to the value of its assets net of liabilities.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When examining Meta Platforms in comparison to its top 4 peers with respect to the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following information becomes apparent:

When considering the debt-to-equity ratio, Meta Platforms exhibits a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers.

This indicates that the company has a favorable balance between debt and equity, with a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, which can be perceived as a positive aspect by investors.

Key Takeaways

For Meta Platforms, the PE ratio is low compared to peers, indicating potential undervaluation. The high PB ratio suggests the market values the company's assets highly. A low PS ratio implies sales are generating strong value. The high ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth highlight the company's strong financial performance within the Interactive Media & Services industry.

