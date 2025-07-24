Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning SLM Stock In The Last 10 Years

SLM SLM has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 1.72% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 13.37%. Currently, SLM has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion.

Buying $100 In SLM: If an investor had bought $100 of SLM stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $349.07 today based on a price of $30.50 for SLM at the time of writing.

SLM's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

