$1000 Invested In Marathon Petroleum 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Marathon Petroleum MPC has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 20.47% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 35.06%. Currently, Marathon Petroleum has a market capitalization of $52.63 billion.

Buying $1000 In MPC: If an investor had bought $1000 of MPC stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $4,447.30 today based on a price of $171.31 for MPC at the time of writing.

Marathon Petroleum's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

