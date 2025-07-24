July 24, 2025 12:45 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much $100 Invested In Johnson Controls Intl 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Johnson Controls Intl JCI has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 10.04% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 24.62%. Currently, Johnson Controls Intl has a market capitalization of $72.34 billion.

Buying $100 In JCI: If an investor had bought $100 of JCI stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $296.67 today based on a price of $109.59 for JCI at the time of writing.

Trending Investment Opportunities
Advertisement

Johnson Controls Intl's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

JCI Logo
JCIJohnson Controls International PLC
$109.97-0.14%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
90.37
Growth
56.41
Quality
69.86
Value
23.10
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved