Here's How Much $100 Invested In Johnson Controls Intl 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Johnson Controls Intl JCI has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 10.04% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 24.62%. Currently, Johnson Controls Intl has a market capitalization of $72.34 billion.

Buying $100 In JCI: If an investor had bought $100 of JCI stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $296.67 today based on a price of $109.59 for JCI at the time of writing.

Johnson Controls Intl's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.