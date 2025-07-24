In the fast-paced and highly competitive business world of today, conducting thorough company analysis is essential for investors and industry observers. In this article, we will conduct an extensive industry comparison, evaluating NVIDIA NVDA in relation to its major competitors in the Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. Through a detailed examination of key financial metrics, market standing, and growth prospects, our objective is to provide valuable insights and illuminate company's performance in the industry.

NVIDIA Background

Nvidia is a leading developer of graphics processing units. Traditionally, GPUs were used to enhance the experience on computing platforms, most notably in gaming applications on PCs. GPU use cases have since emerged as important semiconductors used in artificial intelligence. Nvidia not only offers AI GPUs, but also a software platform, Cuda, used for AI model development and training. Nvidia is also expanding its data center networking solutions, helping to tie GPUs together to handle complex workloads.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth NVIDIA Corp 55.09 49.68 28.44 23.01% $22.58 $26.67 69.18% Broadcom Inc 103.54 19.18 24.01 7.12% $8.02 $10.2 20.16% Advanced Micro Devices Inc 115.80 4.44 9.34 1.23% $1.59 $3.74 35.9% Qualcomm Inc 16.31 6.33 4.25 10.3% $3.67 $6.04 16.93% Texas Instruments Inc 35.27 10.32 10.66 7.89% $1.85 $2.31 9.31% ARM Holdings PLC 212.37 24.67 42.25 3.17% $0.46 $1.21 33.73% Micron Technology Inc 19.79 2.42 3.68 3.79% $4.33 $3.51 36.56% Analog Devices Inc 61.98 3.23 11.58 1.63% $1.2 $1.61 22.28% Monolithic Power Systems Inc 19.21 10.55 14.66 4.17% $0.18 $0.35 39.24% STMicroelectronics NV 26.92 1.60 2.42 0.32% $0.51 $0.84 -27.36% ON Semiconductor Corp 41.40 3.10 3.84 -5.78% $-0.37 $0.29 -22.39% ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd 20.52 2.17 1.12 2.39% $27.16 $24.89 11.56% First Solar Inc 15.27 2.35 4.54 2.59% $0.35 $0.34 6.35% United Microelectronics Corp 11.78 1.41 2.31 2.06% $23.86 $15.45 5.91% Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd 339.34 24.78 40.82 5.63% $0.04 $0.11 179.73% Skyworks Solutions Inc 28.55 1.85 2.98 1.11% $0.22 $0.39 -8.87% Qorvo Inc 152.64 2.42 2.27 0.93% $0.11 $0.37 -7.6% Lattice Semiconductor Corp 144.81 10.41 15.15 0.71% $0.02 $0.08 -14.68% Universal Display Corp 31.58 4.35 11.16 3.93% $0.08 $0.13 0.62% Average 77.62 7.53 11.5 2.96% $4.07 $3.99 18.74%

Through a meticulous analysis of NVIDIA, we can observe the following trends:

A Price to Earnings ratio of 55.09 significantly below the industry average by 0.71x suggests undervaluation. This can make the stock appealing for those seeking growth.

With a Price to Book ratio of 49.68 , which is 6.6x the industry average, NVIDIA might be considered overvalued in terms of its book value, as it is trading at a higher multiple compared to its industry peers.

The Price to Sales ratio of 28.44 , which is 2.47x the industry average, suggests the stock could potentially be overvalued in relation to its sales performance compared to its peers.

With a Return on Equity (ROE) of 23.01% that is 20.05% above the industry average, it appears that the company exhibits efficient use of equity to generate profits.

Compared to its industry, the company has higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $22.58 Billion , which is 5.55x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

The company has higher gross profit of $26.67 Billion , which indicates 6.68x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company is experiencing remarkable revenue growth, with a rate of 69.18%, outperforming the industry average of 18.74%.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio assesses the extent to which a company relies on borrowed funds compared to its equity.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

In terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, NVIDIA can be assessed by comparing it to its top 4 peers, resulting in the following observations:

Among its top 4 peers, NVIDIA has a stronger financial position with a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12 .

This indicates that the company relies less on debt financing and maintains a more favorable balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Key Takeaways

For NVIDIA, the PE ratio is low compared to peers, indicating potential undervaluation. The high PB and PS ratios suggest strong market sentiment and revenue multiples. In terms of ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth, NVIDIA outperforms industry peers, reflecting strong financial performance and growth prospects.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.