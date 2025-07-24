Here's How Much $100 Invested In AMETEK 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

AMETEK AME has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 3.59% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.97%. Currently, AMETEK has a market capitalization of $41.90 billion.

Buying $100 In AME: If an investor had bought $100 of AME stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $925.33 today based on a price of $181.57 for AME at the time of writing.

AMETEK's Performance Over Last 15 Years

