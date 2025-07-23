Here's How Much $100 Invested In Alnylam Pharmaceuticals 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ALNY has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 10.3% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 22.67%. Currently, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a market capitalization of $42.15 billion.

Buying $100 In ALNY: If an investor had bought $100 of ALNY stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $2,138.15 today based on a price of $325.64 for ALNY at the time of writing.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.