$100 Invested In This Stock 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Fluor FLR has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 23.09% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 37.67%. Currently, Fluor has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion.

Buying $100 In FLR: If an investor had bought $100 of FLR stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $480.07 today based on a price of $55.64 for FLR at the time of writing.

Fluor's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.