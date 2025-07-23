Understanding Amazon.com's Position In Broadline Retail Industry Compared To Competitors

In today's rapidly evolving and fiercely competitive business landscape, it is crucial for investors and industry analysts to conduct comprehensive company evaluations. In this article, we will undertake an in-depth industry comparison, assessing Amazon.com AMZN alongside its primary competitors in the Broadline Retail industry. By meticulously examining crucial financial indicators, market positioning, and growth potential, we aim to provide valuable insights to investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Amazon.com Background

Amazon is the leading online retailer and marketplace for third party sellers. Retail related revenue represents approximately 75% of total, followed by Amazon Web Services' cloud computing, storage, database, and other offerings (15%), advertising services (5% to 10%), and other the remainder. International segments constitute 25% to 30% of Amazon's non-AWS sales, led by Germany, the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Amazon.com Inc 37.05 7.90 3.76 5.79% $36.48 $78.69 8.62% Alibaba Group Holding Ltd 16.17 2.05 2.10 1.23% $21.8 $90.83 6.57% PDD Holdings Inc 12.33 3.56 3.04 4.59% $16.09 $54.73 10.21% MercadoLibre Inc 58.66 24.16 5.40 10.56% $0.92 $2.77 36.97% Coupang Inc 219.86 12.78 1.82 2.53% $0.36 $2.32 11.16% JD.com Inc 8.24 1.50 0.31 4.6% $14.27 $47.85 15.78% eBay Inc 19.65 7.61 3.89 9.95% $0.77 $1.86 1.13% Vipshop Holdings Ltd 8.40 1.50 0.58 4.85% $2.45 $6.08 -4.98% Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc 41.54 4.79 3.57 2.78% $0.07 $0.24 13.35% Dillard's Inc 13.41 4.08 1.18 8.97% $0.26 $0.69 -1.64% MINISO Group Holding Ltd 16.08 3.59 2.22 3.98% $0.65 $1.96 18.89% Macy's Inc 6.57 0.79 0.16 0.84% $0.31 $2.0 -4.14% Savers Value Village Inc 73.93 3.88 1.11 -1.13% $0.03 $0.2 4.51% Kohl's Corp 13.16 0.43 0.10 -0.4% $0.23 $1.4 -4.41% Hour Loop Inc 181 10.94 0.46 11.93% $0.0 $0.01 4.68% Average 49.21 5.83 1.85 4.66% $4.16 $15.21 7.72%

By conducting an in-depth analysis of Amazon.com, we can identify the following trends:

With a Price to Earnings ratio of 37.05 , which is 0.75x less than the industry average, the stock shows potential for growth at a reasonable price, making it an interesting consideration for market participants.

The elevated Price to Book ratio of 7.9 relative to the industry average by 1.36x suggests company might be overvalued based on its book value.

With a relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 3.76 , which is 2.03x the industry average, the stock might be considered overvalued based on sales performance.

The Return on Equity (ROE) of 5.79% is 1.13% above the industry average, highlighting efficient use of equity to generate profits.

With higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $36.48 Billion , which is 8.77x above the industry average, the company demonstrates stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

Compared to its industry, the company has higher gross profit of $78.69 Billion , which indicates 5.17x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company is experiencing remarkable revenue growth, with a rate of 8.62%, outperforming the industry average of 7.72%.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio provides insights into the proportion of debt a company has in relation to its equity and asset value.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When comparing Amazon.com with its top 4 peers based on the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following insights can be observed:

When comparing the debt-to-equity ratio, Amazon.com is in a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers.

The company has a lower level of debt relative to its equity, indicating a more favorable balance between the two with a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Key Takeaways

For Amazon.com in the Broadline Retail industry, the PE ratio is low compared to peers, indicating potential undervaluation. The PB and PS ratios are high, suggesting a premium valuation based on book value and sales. In terms of ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth, Amazon.com outperforms its industry peers, reflecting strong financial performance and growth potential.

