July 23, 2025 11:00 AM 1 min read

If You Invested $100 In This Stock 5 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

GE Aerospace GE has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 35.66% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 50.1%. Currently, GE Aerospace has a market capitalization of $277.11 billion.

Buying $100 In GE: If an investor had bought $100 of GE stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $782.22 today based on a price of $261.32 for GE at the time of writing.

Trending Investment Opportunities
Advertisement

GE Aerospace's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

GE Logo
GEGE Aerospace
$261.410.93%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
89.73
Growth
54.22
Quality
89.72
Value
9.29
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved