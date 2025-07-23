July 23, 2025 10:00 AM 1 min read

$100 Invested In Popular 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Popular BPOP has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 11.04% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 25.48%. Currently, Popular has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion.

Buying $100 In BPOP: If an investor had bought $100 of BPOP stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $306.47 today based on a price of $115.92 for BPOP at the time of writing.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

