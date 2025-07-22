Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Casella Waste Systems Stock In The Last 20 Years

Casella Waste Systems CWST has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 2.51% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 10.97%. Currently, Casella Waste Systems has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion.

Buying $100 In CWST: If an investor had bought $100 of CWST stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $808.43 today based on a price of $108.41 for CWST at the time of writing.

Casella Waste Systems's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

