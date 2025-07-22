July 22, 2025 5:45 PM 1 min read

If You Invested $1000 In This Stock 5 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

O'Reilly Automotive ORLY has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 11.76% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 25.99%. Currently, O'Reilly Automotive has a market capitalization of $81.51 billion.

Buying $1000 In ORLY: If an investor had bought $1000 of ORLY stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $3,233.37 today based on a price of $95.35 for ORLY at the time of writing.

Trending Investment Opportunities
Advertisement

O'Reilly Automotive's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

ORLY Logo
ORLYO'Reilly Automotive Inc
$95.351.27%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
82.37
Growth
41.96
Quality
N/A
Value
19.83
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved