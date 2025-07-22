Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Westinghouse Air Brake Stock In The Last 5 Years

Westinghouse Air Brake WAB has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 13.42% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 27.62%. Currently, Westinghouse Air Brake has a market capitalization of $35.92 billion.

Buying $1000 In WAB: If an investor had bought $1000 of WAB stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $3,392.60 today based on a price of $209.88 for WAB at the time of writing.

Westinghouse Air Brake's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

