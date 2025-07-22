In today's rapidly changing and fiercely competitive business landscape, it is vital for investors and industry enthusiasts to carefully evaluate companies. In this article, we will perform a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating Meta Platforms META against its key competitors in the Interactive Media & Services industry. By analyzing important financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, we aim to provide valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Meta Platforms Background

Meta is the largest social media company in the world, boasting close to 4 billion monthly active users worldwide. The firm's "Family of Apps," its core business, consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp. End users can leverage these applications for a variety of different purposes, from keeping in touch with friends to following celebrities and running digital businesses for free. Meta packages customer data, gleaned from its application ecosystem and sells ads to digital advertisers. While the firm has been investing heavily in its Reality Labs business, it remains a very small part of Meta's overall sales.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Meta Platforms Inc 27.87 9.69 10.90 9.05% $22.52 $34.74 16.07% Alphabet Inc 21.22 6.68 6.48 10.3% $46.31 $53.87 12.04% Baidu Inc 8.78 0.81 1.66 2.89% $9.8 $14.96 2.98% Reddit Inc 29.32 12.18 17.99 1.2% $0.01 $0.36 61.49% Pinterest Inc 13.97 5.48 7.08 0.19% $-0.03 $0.66 15.54% Kanzhun Ltd 33.04 3.96 7.87 3.34% $0.44 $1.61 12.88% Trump Media & Technology Group Corp 17.34 5.98 1060.14 -3.51% $-0.03 $0.0 6.58% ZoomInfo Technologies Inc 87.83 2.11 3.07 1.6% $0.07 $0.26 -1.42% CarGurus Inc 89.78 8.17 3.87 8.27% $0.05 $0.2 4.34% Weibo Corp 7.35 0.72 1.54 3.09% $0.11 $0.31 0.34% Yelp Inc 17.09 3.06 1.68 3.31% $0.05 $0.32 7.75% Tripadvisor Inc 44.44 3.18 1.37 -1.39% $0.01 $0.37 0.76% Hello Group Inc 8.14 0.90 1.07 3.21% $0.44 $0.95 -1.55% Ziff Davis Inc 17.33 0.70 0.94 1.37% $0.09 $0.28 4.5% Yalla Group Ltd 10.05 1.65 4.11 5.14% $0.03 $0.05 6.54% Average 28.98 3.97 79.92 2.79% $4.1 $5.3 9.48%

By conducting an in-depth analysis of Meta Platforms, we can identify the following trends:

The stock's Price to Earnings ratio of 27.87 is lower than the industry average by 0.96x , suggesting potential value in the eyes of market participants.

With a Price to Book ratio of 9.69 , which is 2.44x the industry average, Meta Platforms might be considered overvalued in terms of its book value, as it is trading at a higher multiple compared to its industry peers.

Based on its sales performance, the stock could be deemed undervalued with a Price to Sales ratio of 10.9 , which is 0.14x the industry average.

With a Return on Equity (ROE) of 9.05% that is 6.26% above the industry average, it appears that the company exhibits efficient use of equity to generate profits.

With higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $22.52 Billion , which is 5.49x above the industry average, the company demonstrates stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

The gross profit of $34.74 Billion is 6.55x above that of its industry, highlighting stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 16.07% exceeds the industry average of 9.48%, indicating strong sales performance and market outperformance.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio assesses the extent to which a company relies on borrowed funds compared to its equity.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

In light of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, a comparison between Meta Platforms and its top 4 peers reveals the following information:

Meta Platforms exhibits a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers in the sector, as indicated by its lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27 .

This suggests that the company has a more favorable balance between debt and equity, which can be seen as a positive aspect for investors.

Key Takeaways

For Meta Platforms, the low PE ratio suggests potential undervaluation compared to peers in the Interactive Media & Services industry. The high PB ratio indicates a premium placed on the company's assets. A low PS ratio implies a favorable sales valuation. The high ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth highlight strong operational performance and growth prospects within the industry sector.

