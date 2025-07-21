July 21, 2025 5:00 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning H&R Block Stock In The Last 5 Years

H&R Block HRB has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 16.1% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 30.5%. Currently, H&R Block has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion.

Buying $100 In HRB: If an investor had bought $100 of HRB stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $381.10 today based on a price of $55.45 for HRB at the time of writing.

H&R Block's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

