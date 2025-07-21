July 21, 2025 12:00 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much $100 Invested In S&P Global 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

S&P Global SPGI has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 6.65% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 18.32%. Currently, S&P Global has a market capitalization of $162.33 billion.

Buying $100 In SPGI: If an investor had bought $100 of SPGI stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $531.49 today based on a price of $529.31 for SPGI at the time of writing.

S&P Global's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

Overview
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

