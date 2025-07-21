Performance Comparison: Amazon.com And Competitors In Broadline Retail Industry

In the ever-changing and fiercely competitive business landscape, conducting thorough company analysis is crucial for investors and industry experts. In this article, we will undertake a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating Amazon.com AMZN and its primary competitors in the Broadline Retail industry. By closely examining key financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, our aim is to provide valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Amazon.com Background

Amazon is the leading online retailer and marketplace for third party sellers. Retail related revenue represents approximately 75% of total, followed by Amazon Web Services' cloud computing, storage, database, and other offerings (15%), advertising services (5% to 10%), and other the remainder. International segments constitute 25% to 30% of Amazon's non-AWS sales, led by Germany, the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Amazon.com Inc 36.83 7.85 3.74 5.79% $36.48 $78.69 8.62% Alibaba Group Holding Ltd 16.10 2.04 2.09 1.23% $21.8 $90.83 6.57% PDD Holdings Inc 11.68 3.37 2.88 4.59% $16.09 $54.73 10.21% MercadoLibre Inc 59.37 24.45 5.47 10.56% $0.92 $2.77 36.97% Coupang Inc 224.93 13.08 1.86 2.53% $0.36 $2.32 11.16% JD.com Inc 8.26 1.50 0.31 4.6% $14.27 $47.85 15.78% eBay Inc 18.78 7.27 3.71 9.95% $0.77 $1.86 1.13% Vipshop Holdings Ltd 8.16 1.45 0.56 4.85% $2.45 $6.08 -4.98% Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc 40.66 4.69 3.49 2.78% $0.07 $0.24 13.35% Dillard's Inc 12.78 3.89 1.13 8.97% $0.26 $0.69 -1.64% MINISO Group Holding Ltd 16.22 3.68 2.24 3.98% $0.65 $1.96 18.89% Macy's Inc 6.04 0.73 0.15 0.84% $0.31 $2.0 -4.14% Savers Value Village Inc 72.43 3.80 1.08 -1.13% $0.03 $0.2 4.51% Kohl's Corp 8.79 0.28 0.07 -0.4% $0.23 $1.4 -4.41% Hour Loop Inc 169 10.22 0.43 11.93% $0.0 $0.01 4.68% Average 48.09 5.75 1.82 4.66% $4.16 $15.21 7.72%

By conducting an in-depth analysis of Amazon.com, we can identify the following trends:

A Price to Earnings ratio of 36.83 significantly below the industry average by 0.77x suggests undervaluation. This can make the stock appealing for those seeking growth.

With a Price to Book ratio of 7.85 , which is 1.37x the industry average, Amazon.com might be considered overvalued in terms of its book value, as it is trading at a higher multiple compared to its industry peers.

With a relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 3.74 , which is 2.05x the industry average, the stock might be considered overvalued based on sales performance.

The company has a higher Return on Equity (ROE) of 5.79% , which is 1.13% above the industry average. This suggests efficient use of equity to generate profits and demonstrates profitability and growth potential.

Compared to its industry, the company has higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $36.48 Billion , which is 8.77x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

The company has higher gross profit of $78.69 Billion , which indicates 5.17x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 8.62% is notably higher compared to the industry average of 7.72%, showcasing exceptional sales performance and strong demand for its products or services.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio helps evaluate the capital structure and financial leverage of a company.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When evaluating Amazon.com alongside its top 4 peers in terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following insights arise:

Compared to its top 4 peers, Amazon.com has a stronger financial position indicated by its lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44 .

This suggests that the company relies less on debt financing and has a more favorable balance between debt and equity, which can be seen as a positive attribute by investors.

Key Takeaways

For Amazon.com, the PE ratio is low compared to its peers in the Broadline Retail industry, indicating potential undervaluation. The high PB and PS ratios suggest that the market values Amazon.com's assets and sales highly. In terms of ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth, Amazon.com outperforms its industry peers, reflecting strong financial performance and growth potential.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.