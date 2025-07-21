Amidst today's fast-paced and highly competitive business environment, it is crucial for investors and industry enthusiasts to conduct comprehensive company evaluations. In this article, we will delve into an extensive industry comparison, evaluating Apple AAPL in comparison to its major competitors within the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry. By analyzing critical financial metrics, market position, and growth potential, our objective is to provide valuable insights for investors and offer a deeper understanding of company's performance in the industry.

Apple Background

Apple is among the largest companies in the world, with a broad portfolio of hardware and software products targeted at consumers and businesses. Apple's iPhone makes up a majority of the firm sales, and Apple's other products like Mac, iPad, and Watch are designed around the iPhone as the focal point of an expansive software ecosystem. Apple has progressively worked to add new applications, like streaming video, subscription bundles, and augmented reality. The firm designs its own software and semiconductors while working with subcontractors like Foxconn and TSMC to build its products and chips. Slightly less than half of Apple's sales come directly through its flagship stores, with a majority of sales coming indirectly through partnerships and distribution.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Apple Inc 32.89 47.22 8.02 37.11% $32.25 $44.87 5.08% Super Micro Computer Inc 28.14 4.84 1.51 1.72% $0.14 $0.44 19.48% Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co 20.30 1.16 0.89 -4.4% $0.87 $2.17 5.87% Western Digital Corp 23.29 4.58 1.53 5.86% $0.28 $0.91 30.94% NetApp Inc 19.11 20.88 3.45 33.42% $0.43 $1.19 3.84% Pure Storage Inc 152.95 15.27 6.14 -1.1% $0.04 $0.54 12.26% Eastman Kodak Co 14.29 0.98 0.59 -1.66% $0.02 $0.05 -0.8% Turtle Beach Corp 17.59 2.17 0.72 -0.55% $0.0 $0.02 14.42% Average 39.38 7.13 2.12 4.76% $0.25 $0.76 12.29%

By carefully studying Apple, we can deduce the following trends:

A Price to Earnings ratio of 32.89 significantly below the industry average by 0.84x suggests undervaluation. This can make the stock appealing for those seeking growth.

It could be trading at a premium in relation to its book value, as indicated by its Price to Book ratio of 47.22 which exceeds the industry average by 6.62x .

The stock's relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 8.02 , surpassing the industry average by 3.78x , may indicate an aspect of overvaluation in terms of sales performance.

With a Return on Equity (ROE) of 37.11% that is 32.35% above the industry average, it appears that the company exhibits efficient use of equity to generate profits.

With higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $32.25 Billion , which is 129.0x above the industry average, the company demonstrates stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

The company has higher gross profit of $44.87 Billion , which indicates 59.04x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

With a revenue growth of 5.08%, which is much lower than the industry average of 12.29%, the company is experiencing a notable slowdown in sales expansion.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a measure that indicates the level of debt a company has taken on relative to the value of its assets net of liabilities.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

In light of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, a comparison between Apple and its top 4 peers reveals the following information:

In terms of the debt-to-equity ratio, Apple is positioned in the middle among its top 4 peers.

This suggests a relatively balanced financial structure, where the company maintains a moderate level of debt while also utilizing equity financing with a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Key Takeaways

For Apple in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry, the PE, PB, and PS ratios indicate that the stock is relatively undervalued compared to its peers. However, the high ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and low revenue growth suggest that Apple is efficiently utilizing its resources and generating strong profits, despite slower revenue growth. Overall, Apple's financial performance is solid, with room for potential growth in the future.

