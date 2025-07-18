$1000 Invested In Mueller Industries 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Mueller Industries MLI has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 29.0% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 43.06%. Currently, Mueller Industries has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion.

Buying $1000 In MLI: If an investor had bought $1000 of MLI stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $6,335.45 today based on a price of $85.82 for MLI at the time of writing.

Mueller Industries's Performance Over Last 5 Years

