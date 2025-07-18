July 18, 2025 10:45 AM 1 min read

$1000 Invested In Mueller Industries 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Mueller Industries MLI has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 29.0% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 43.06%. Currently, Mueller Industries has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion.

Buying $1000 In MLI: If an investor had bought $1000 of MLI stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $6,335.45 today based on a price of $85.82 for MLI at the time of writing.

Trending Investment Opportunities
Advertisement

Mueller Industries's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

MLI Logo
MLIMueller Industries Inc
$84.99-0.97%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
78.98
Growth
89.73
Quality
72.43
Value
65.71
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved