$100 Invested In T-Mobile US 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

T-Mobile US TMUS has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 8.15% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 19.66%. Currently, T-Mobile US has a market capitalization of $257.78 billion.

Buying $100 In TMUS: If an investor had bought $100 of TMUS stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $603.32 today based on a price of $227.03 for TMUS at the time of writing.

T-Mobile US's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

