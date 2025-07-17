July 17, 2025 11:45 AM 1 min read

If You Invested $1000 In This Stock 5 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Boston Scientific BSX has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 8.58% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 22.61%. Currently, Boston Scientific has a market capitalization of $152.21 billion.

Buying $1000 In BSX: If an investor had bought $1000 of BSX stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,793.92 today based on a price of $102.91 for BSX at the time of writing.

Trending Investment Opportunities
Advertisement

Boston Scientific's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

BSX Logo
BSXBoston Scientific Corp
$103.910.70%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
80.24
Growth
57.58
Quality
69.01
Value
13.57
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved