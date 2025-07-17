In today's rapidly changing and highly competitive business world, it is imperative for investors and industry observers to carefully assess companies before making investment choices. In this article, we will undertake a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating NVIDIA NVDA vis-à-vis its key competitors in the Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. Through a detailed analysis of important financial indicators, market standing, and growth potential, our goal is to provide valuable insights and highlight company's performance in the industry.

NVIDIA Background

Nvidia is a leading developer of graphics processing units. Traditionally, GPUs were used to enhance the experience on computing platforms, most notably in gaming applications on PCs. GPU use cases have since emerged as important semiconductors used in artificial intelligence. Nvidia not only offers AI GPUs, but also a software platform, Cuda, used for AI model development and training. Nvidia is also expanding its data center networking solutions, helping to tie GPUs together to handle complex workloads.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth NVIDIA Corp 55.28 49.85 28.54 23.01% $22.58 $26.67 69.18% Broadcom Inc 102.49 18.98 23.77 7.12% $8.02 $10.2 20.16% Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 27.96 7.93 11.52 8.19% $608.71 $493.4 41.61% Advanced Micro Devices Inc 116.85 4.48 9.42 1.23% $1.59 $3.74 35.9% Texas Instruments Inc 41.03 12 12.40 7.08% $1.85 $2.31 11.14% Qualcomm Inc 15.72 6.10 4.10 10.3% $3.67 $6.04 16.93% ARM Holdings PLC 205.20 23.84 40.83 3.17% $0.46 $1.21 33.73% Micron Technology Inc 20.98 2.57 3.90 3.79% $4.33 $3.51 36.56% Analog Devices Inc 65.38 3.41 12.22 1.63% $1.2 $1.61 22.28% Monolithic Power Systems Inc 19.05 10.46 14.54 4.17% $0.18 $0.35 39.24% STMicroelectronics NV 27.01 1.61 2.42 0.32% $0.51 $0.84 -27.36% ON Semiconductor Corp 41.33 3.10 3.83 -5.78% $-0.37 $0.29 -22.39% ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd 20.22 2.14 1.10 2.39% $27.16 $24.89 11.56% United Microelectronics Corp 11.72 1.41 2.29 2.06% $23.86 $15.45 5.91% First Solar Inc 14.17 2.19 4.21 2.59% $0.35 $0.34 6.35% Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd 348.93 25.48 41.97 5.63% $0.04 $0.11 179.73% Skyworks Solutions Inc 28.46 1.84 2.97 1.11% $0.22 $0.39 -8.87% Qorvo Inc 151.72 2.41 2.26 0.93% $0.11 $0.37 -7.6% Universal Display Corp 31.58 4.35 11.16 3.93% $0.08 $0.13 0.62% Rambus Inc 34.97 6.19 11.99 5.29% $0.08 $0.13 41.4% Average 69.72 7.39 11.42 3.43% $35.9 $29.75 22.99%

After examining NVIDIA, the following trends can be inferred:

At 55.28 , the stock's Price to Earnings ratio is 0.79x less than the industry average, suggesting favorable growth potential.

The elevated Price to Book ratio of 49.85 relative to the industry average by 6.75x suggests company might be overvalued based on its book value.

With a relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 28.54 , which is 2.5x the industry average, the stock might be considered overvalued based on sales performance.

The Return on Equity (ROE) of 23.01% is 19.58% above the industry average, highlighting efficient use of equity to generate profits.

The company has lower Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $22.58 Billion , which is 0.63x below the industry average. This potentially indicates lower profitability or financial challenges.

The company has lower gross profit of $26.67 Billion , which indicates 0.9x below the industry average. This potentially indicates lower revenue after accounting for production costs.

With a revenue growth of 69.18%, which surpasses the industry average of 22.99%, the company is demonstrating robust sales expansion and gaining market share.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio measures the financial leverage of a company by evaluating its debt relative to its equity.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When comparing NVIDIA with its top 4 peers based on the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following insights can be observed:

NVIDIA has a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers, as evidenced by its lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12 .

This suggests that the company has a more favorable balance between debt and equity, which can be perceived as a positive indicator by investors.

Key Takeaways

For NVIDIA, the PE ratio is low compared to peers, indicating potential undervaluation. The high PB and PS ratios suggest strong market sentiment and revenue multiples. In terms of ROE, NVIDIA outperforms peers, reflecting efficient use of shareholder equity. However, the low EBITDA and gross profit may indicate operational challenges. The high revenue growth rate highlights NVIDIA's strong sales performance relative to industry competitors.

