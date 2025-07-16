July 16, 2025 6:00 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning LPL Finl Hldgs Stock In The Last 10 Years

LPL Finl Hldgs LPLA has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 11.6% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 23.02%. Currently, LPL Finl Hldgs has a market capitalization of $29.46 billion.

Buying $1000 In LPLA: If an investor had bought $1000 of LPLA stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $7,776.82 today based on a price of $368.31 for LPLA at the time of writing.

LPL Finl Hldgs's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

Overview
