$1000 Invested In Watts Water Technologies 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Watts Water Technologies WTS has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 1.69% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 10.15%. Currently, Watts Water Technologies has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion.

Buying $1000 In WTS: If an investor had bought $1000 of WTS stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $6,950.48 today based on a price of $247.02 for WTS at the time of writing.

Watts Water Technologies's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

