Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Carpenter Tech 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Carpenter Tech CRS has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 2.38% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 14.69%. Currently, Carpenter Tech has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion.

Buying $1000 In CRS: If an investor had bought $1000 of CRS stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $8,189.49 today based on a price of $279.00 for CRS at the time of writing.

Carpenter Tech's Performance Over Last 15 Years

