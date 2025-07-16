July 16, 2025 12:00 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much $1000 Invested In RB Global 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

RB Global RBA has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 6.69% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 20.49%. Currently, RB Global has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion.

Buying $1000 In RBA: If an investor had bought $1000 of RBA stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,552.26 today based on a price of $107.78 for RBA at the time of writing.

RB Global's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

