$100 Invested In Apollo Asset Management 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Apollo Asset Management APO has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 9.11% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 22.99%. Currently, Apollo Asset Management has a market capitalization of $85.96 billion.

Buying $100 In APO: If an investor had bought $100 of APO stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $291.39 today based on a price of $150.41 for APO at the time of writing.

Apollo Asset Management's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

APOApollo Asset Management, Inc.
$150.503.28%

Edge Rankings
Momentum
54.20
Growth
94.11
Quality
47.50
Value
55.81
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
