Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Strategy Stock In The Last 20 Years

Strategy MSTR has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 14.81% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 23.24%. Currently, Strategy has a market capitalization of $126.22 billion.

Buying $100 In MSTR: If an investor had bought $100 of MSTR stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $6,626.25 today based on a price of $449.26 for MSTR at the time of writing.

Strategy's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.