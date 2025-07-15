July 15, 2025 4:45 PM 1 min read

$100 Invested In Texas Pacific Land 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Texas Pacific Land TPL has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 58.82% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 72.74%. Currently, Texas Pacific Land has a market capitalization of $22.59 billion.

Buying $100 In TPL: If an investor had bought $100 of TPL stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $1,509.94 today based on a price of $982.65 for TPL at the time of writing.

Texas Pacific Land's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

