July 15, 2025 4:30 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Taylor Morrison Home Stock In The Last 5 Years

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Taylor Morrison Home TMHC has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 7.84% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 21.75%. Currently, Taylor Morrison Home has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion.

Buying $100 In TMHC: If an investor had bought $100 of TMHC stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $266.41 today based on a price of $62.18 for TMHC at the time of writing.

Trending Investment Opportunities

Advertisement

Taylor Morrison Home's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

TMHC Logo
TMHCTaylor Morrison Home Corp
$62.18-3.64%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
52.47
Growth
90.08
Quality
82.38
Value
93.22
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved