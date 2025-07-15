Amidst today's fast-paced and highly competitive business environment, it is crucial for investors and industry enthusiasts to conduct comprehensive company evaluations. In this article, we will delve into an extensive industry comparison, evaluating NVIDIA NVDA in comparison to its major competitors within the Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. By analyzing critical financial metrics, market position, and growth potential, our objective is to provide valuable insights for investors and offer a deeper understanding of company's performance in the industry.

NVIDIA Background

Nvidia is a leading developer of graphics processing units. Traditionally, GPUs were used to enhance the experience on computing platforms, most notably in gaming applications on PCs. GPU use cases have since emerged as important semiconductors used in artificial intelligence. Nvidia not only offers AI GPUs, but also a software platform, Cuda, used for AI model development and training. Nvidia is also expanding its data center networking solutions, helping to tie GPUs together to handle complex workloads.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth NVIDIA Corp 52.93 47.72 27.32 23.01% $22.58 $26.67 69.18% Broadcom Inc 100.58 18.63 23.33 7.12% $8.02 $10.2 20.16% Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 26.82 7.61 11.05 8.19% $608.71 $493.4 41.61% Advanced Micro Devices Inc 106.74 4.10 8.61 1.23% $1.59 $3.74 35.9% Texas Instruments Inc 41.68 12.19 12.60 7.08% $1.85 $2.31 11.14% Qualcomm Inc 15.74 6.11 4.10 10.3% $3.67 $6.04 16.93% ARM Holdings PLC 192.72 22.39 38.34 3.17% $0.46 $1.21 33.73% Micron Technology Inc 21.37 2.62 3.97 3.79% $4.33 $3.51 36.56% Analog Devices Inc 66.16 3.45 12.36 1.63% $1.2 $1.61 22.28% Monolithic Power Systems Inc 19.24 10.57 14.69 4.17% $0.18 $0.35 39.24% STMicroelectronics NV 26.94 1.60 2.42 0.32% $0.51 $0.84 -27.36% ON Semiconductor Corp 41.02 3.07 3.80 -5.78% $-0.37 $0.29 -22.39% ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd 19.72 2.08 1.08 2.39% $27.16 $24.89 11.56% United Microelectronics Corp 11.68 1.40 2.29 2.06% $23.86 $15.45 5.91% First Solar Inc 13.67 2.11 4.06 2.59% $0.35 $0.34 6.35% Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd 340.34 24.86 40.94 5.63% $0.04 $0.11 179.73% Skyworks Solutions Inc 29.07 1.88 3.03 1.11% $0.22 $0.39 -8.87% Qorvo Inc 150.83 2.39 2.25 0.93% $0.11 $0.37 -7.6% Lattice Semiconductor Corp 143.54 10.32 15.02 0.71% $0.02 $0.08 -14.68% Universal Display Corp 31.82 4.38 11.25 3.93% $0.08 $0.13 0.62% Average 73.67 7.46 11.33 3.19% $35.89 $29.75 20.04%

By closely examining NVIDIA, we can identify the following trends:

The Price to Earnings ratio of 52.93 is 0.72x lower than the industry average, indicating potential undervaluation for the stock.

It could be trading at a premium in relation to its book value, as indicated by its Price to Book ratio of 47.72 which exceeds the industry average by 6.4x .

The stock's relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 27.32 , surpassing the industry average by 2.41x , may indicate an aspect of overvaluation in terms of sales performance.

The Return on Equity (ROE) of 23.01% is 19.82% above the industry average, highlighting efficient use of equity to generate profits.

With lower Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $22.58 Billion , which is 0.63x below the industry average, the company may face lower profitability or financial challenges.

The gross profit of $26.67 Billion is 0.9x below that of its industry, suggesting potential lower revenue after accounting for production costs.

The company's revenue growth of 69.18% is notably higher compared to the industry average of 20.04%, showcasing exceptional sales performance and strong demand for its products or services.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio gauges the extent to which a company has financed its operations through debt relative to equity.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

By considering the Debt-to-Equity ratio, NVIDIA can be compared to its top 4 peers, leading to the following observations:

NVIDIA demonstrates a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers in the sector.

With a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, the company relies less on debt financing and maintains a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Key Takeaways

The low P/E ratio suggests that NVIDIA may be undervalued compared to its peers in the Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. However, the high P/B and P/S ratios indicate that the market values the company's assets and sales more highly. On the other hand, the high ROE, revenue growth, and low EBITDA and gross profit ratios suggest that NVIDIA is generating strong returns on equity and experiencing significant revenue growth, despite lower profitability margins.

