July 14, 2025 4:00 PM 1 min read

Price Over Earnings Overview: Advanced Micro Devices

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Looking into the current session, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. AMD shares are trading at $146.45, after a 0.02% increase. Moreover, over the past month, the stock increased by 15.06%, but in the past year, fell by 17.63%. Shareholders might be interested in knowing whether the stock is undervalued, even if the company is performing up to par in the current session.

Comparing Advanced Micro Devices P/E Against Its Peers

The P/E ratio is used by long-term shareholders to assess the company's market performance against aggregate market data, historical earnings, and the industry at large. A lower P/E could indicate that shareholders do not expect the stock to perform better in the future or it could mean that the company is undervalued.

Compared to the aggregate P/E ratio of 71.4 in the Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. has a higher P/E ratio of 106.88. Shareholders might be inclined to think that Advanced Micro Devices Inc. might perform better than its industry group. It's also possible that the stock is overvalued.

In conclusion, the price-to-earnings ratio is a useful metric for analyzing a company's market performance, but it has its limitations. While a lower P/E can indicate that a company is undervalued, it can also suggest that shareholders do not expect future growth. Additionally, the P/E ratio should not be used in isolation, as other factors such as industry trends and business cycles can also impact a company's stock price. Therefore, investors should use the P/E ratio in conjunction with other financial metrics and qualitative analysis to make informed investment decisions.

AMD Logo
AMDAdvanced Micro Devices Inc
$146.39-0.02%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
47.32
Growth
96.94
Quality
81.44
Value
12.55
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved