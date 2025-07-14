In the ever-changing and fiercely competitive business landscape, conducting thorough company analysis is crucial for investors and industry experts. In this article, we will undertake a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating Meta Platforms META and its primary competitors in the Interactive Media & Services industry. By closely examining key financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, our aim is to provide valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Meta Platforms Background

Meta is the largest social media company in the world, boasting close to 4 billion monthly active users worldwide. The firm's "Family of Apps," its core business, consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp. End users can leverage these applications for a variety of different purposes, from keeping in touch with friends to following celebrities and running digital businesses for free. Meta packages customer data, gleaned from its application ecosystem and sells ads to digital advertisers. While the firm has been investing heavily in its Reality Labs business, it remains a very small part of Meta's overall sales.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Meta Platforms Inc 28.05 9.75 10.97 9.05% $22.52 $34.74 16.07% Alphabet Inc 20.11 6.33 6.14 10.3% $46.31 $53.87 12.04% Baidu Inc 8.59 0.80 1.62 2.89% $9.8 $14.96 2.98% Reddit Inc 29.18 12.12 17.90 1.2% $0.01 $0.36 61.49% Pinterest Inc 13.02 5.11 6.60 0.19% $-0.03 $0.66 15.54% Kanzhun Ltd 32.42 3.88 7.72 3.34% $0.44 $1.61 12.88% Trump Media & Technology Group Corp 16.68 5.76 1019.94 -3.51% $-0.03 $0.0 6.58% CarGurus Inc 92.70 8.43 4 8.27% $0.05 $0.2 4.34% ZoomInfo Technologies Inc 85 2.04 2.97 1.6% $0.07 $0.26 -1.42% Weibo Corp 7.05 0.69 1.47 3.09% $0.11 $0.31 0.34% Yelp Inc 16.75 3 1.65 3.31% $0.05 $0.32 7.75% Tripadvisor Inc 46.15 3.31 1.43 -1.39% $0.01 $0.37 0.76% Hello Group Inc 8.42 0.93 1.11 3.21% $0.44 $0.95 -1.55% Ziff Davis Inc 18.67 0.76 1.02 1.37% $0.09 $0.28 4.5% Taboola.com Ltd 90.75 1.16 0.70 -0.85% $0.01 $0.12 3.26% Average 34.68 3.88 76.73 2.36% $4.09 $5.31 9.25%

After a detailed analysis of Meta Platforms, the following trends become apparent:

The stock's Price to Earnings ratio of 28.05 is lower than the industry average by 0.81x , suggesting potential value in the eyes of market participants.

It could be trading at a premium in relation to its book value, as indicated by its Price to Book ratio of 9.75 which exceeds the industry average by 2.51x .

With a relatively low Price to Sales ratio of 10.97 , which is 0.14x the industry average, the stock might be considered undervalued based on sales performance.

The Return on Equity (ROE) of 9.05% is 6.69% above the industry average, highlighting efficient use of equity to generate profits.

The company exhibits higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $22.52 Billion , which is 5.51x above the industry average, implying stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

The company has higher gross profit of $34.74 Billion , which indicates 6.54x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

With a revenue growth of 16.07%, which surpasses the industry average of 9.25%, the company is demonstrating robust sales expansion and gaining market share.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a measure that indicates the level of debt a company has taken on relative to the value of its assets net of liabilities.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When assessing Meta Platforms against its top 4 peers using the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following comparisons can be made:

When comparing the debt-to-equity ratio, Meta Platforms is in a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers.

The company has a lower level of debt relative to its equity, indicating a more favorable balance between the two with a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Key Takeaways

For Meta Platforms, the low PE ratio suggests potential undervaluation compared to peers in the Interactive Media & Services industry. The high PB ratio indicates a premium placed on the company's assets. A low PS ratio implies a favorable sales valuation. The high ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth signify strong profitability and growth potential within the industry sector.

