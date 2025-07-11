July 11, 2025 6:15 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Pure Storage 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Pure Storage PSTG has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 12.82% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 27.18%. Currently, Pure Storage has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion.

Buying $1000 In PSTG: If an investor had bought $1000 of PSTG stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $3,354.76 today based on a price of $56.50 for PSTG at the time of writing.

Pure Storage's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

Overview
