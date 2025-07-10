If You Invested $100 In This Stock 10 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Agnico Eagle Mines AEM has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 4.43% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.93%. Currently, Agnico Eagle Mines has a market capitalization of $59.15 billion.

Buying $100 In AEM: If an investor had bought $100 of AEM stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $430.89 today based on a price of $117.65 for AEM at the time of writing.

Agnico Eagle Mines's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

