July 10, 2025 4:00 PM 1 min read

If You Invested $1000 In This Stock 5 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

UMB Financial UMBF has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 4.83% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 19.29%. Currently, UMB Financial has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion.

Buying $1000 In UMBF: If an investor had bought $1000 of UMBF stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,389.41 today based on a price of $109.94 for UMBF at the time of writing.

UMB Financial's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

UMBF Logo
UMBFUMB Financial Corp
$111.921.11%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
71.08
Growth
77.36
Quality
46.29
Value
N/A
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved