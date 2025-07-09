July 9, 2025 10:45 AM 1 min read

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Viper Energy Stock In The Last 5 Years

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Viper Energy VNOM has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 15.74% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 30.08%. Currently, Viper Energy has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion.

Buying $100 In VNOM: If an investor had bought $100 of VNOM stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $389.87 today based on a price of $37.64 for VNOM at the time of writing.

Viper Energy's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

VNOM Logo
VNOMViper Energy Inc
$37.35-1.27%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
22.57
Growth
97.05
Quality
84.84
Value
70.59
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved