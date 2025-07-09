Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Viper Energy Stock In The Last 5 Years

Viper Energy VNOM has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 15.74% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 30.08%. Currently, Viper Energy has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion.

Buying $100 In VNOM: If an investor had bought $100 of VNOM stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $389.87 today based on a price of $37.64 for VNOM at the time of writing.

Viper Energy's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

