July 8, 2025 6:45 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much $100 Invested In Essential Properties 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Essential Properties EPRT has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 1.97% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 16.5%. Currently, Essential Properties has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion.

Buying $100 In EPRT: If an investor had bought $100 of EPRT stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $211.67 today based on a price of $31.20 for EPRT at the time of writing.

Essential Properties's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

EPRT Logo
EPRTEssential Properties Realty Trust Inc
$31.20-0.95%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
53.10
Growth
92.29
Quality
55.39
Value
49.11
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved