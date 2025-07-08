In today's rapidly changing and highly competitive business world, it is imperative for investors and industry observers to carefully assess companies before making investment choices. In this article, we will undertake a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating UnitedHealth Group UNH vis-à-vis its key competitors in the Health Care Providers & Services industry. Through a detailed analysis of important financial indicators, market standing, and growth potential, our goal is to provide valuable insights and highlight company's performance in the industry.

UnitedHealth Group Background

UnitedHealth Group is one of the largest private health insurers and provides medical benefits to about 51 million members globally, including 1 million outside the US as of December 2024. As a leader in employer-sponsored, self-directed, and government-backed insurance plans, UnitedHealth has obtained massive scale in medical insurance. Along with its insurance assets, UnitedHealth's Optum franchises help create a healthcare services colossus that spans everything from pharmaceutical benefits to providing outpatient care and analytics to both affiliated and third-party customers.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth UnitedHealth Group Inc 12.71 2.90 0.69 6.7% $10.16 $23.77 9.8% Centene Corp 4.87 0.59 0.10 4.83% $2.23 $5.2 15.38% Molina Healthcare Inc 11.24 2.93 0.32 6.77% $0.48 $1.28 12.24% HealthEquity Inc 74.33 4.15 7.28 2.54% $0.12 $0.22 15.04% Progyny Inc 37.63 3.94 1.64 3.39% $0.03 $0.08 16.53% Average 32.02 2.9 2.33 4.38% $0.71 $1.7 14.8%

After thoroughly examining UnitedHealth Group, the following trends can be inferred:

With a Price to Earnings ratio of 12.71 , which is 0.4x less than the industry average, the stock shows potential for growth at a reasonable price, making it an interesting consideration for market participants.

The Price to Book ratio is 2.9 , aligning with the industry average. This indicates that the market has priced the company's shares in line with its earnings potential, possibly reflecting a fair valuation based on book value.

With a relatively low Price to Sales ratio of 0.69 , which is 0.3x the industry average, the stock might be considered undervalued based on sales performance.

The company has a higher Return on Equity (ROE) of 6.7% , which is 2.32% above the industry average. This suggests efficient use of equity to generate profits and demonstrates profitability and growth potential.

The Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $10.16 Billion is 14.31x above the industry average, highlighting stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

The gross profit of $23.77 Billion is 13.98x above that of its industry, highlighting stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 9.8% is significantly lower compared to the industry average of 14.8%. This indicates a potential fall in the company's sales performance.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio assesses the extent to which a company relies on borrowed funds compared to its equity.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

In light of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, a comparison between UnitedHealth Group and its top 4 peers reveals the following information:

UnitedHealth Group holds a middle position in terms of the debt-to-equity ratio compared to its top 4 peers.

This indicates a balanced financial structure with a moderate level of debt and an appropriate reliance on equity financing with a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Key Takeaways

For UnitedHealth Group, the PE ratio is low compared to peers, indicating potential undervaluation. The PB ratio is equal, suggesting fair valuation based on book value. The PS ratio is low, implying a favorable sales valuation. In terms of ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth, UnitedHealth Group demonstrates high profitability and strong financial performance relative to industry peers in the Health Care Providers & Services sector.

