$100 Invested In Vistra 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Vistra VST has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 44.98% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 59.32%. Currently, Vistra has a market capitalization of $65.73 billion.

Buying $100 In VST: If an investor had bought $100 of VST stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $1,019.47 today based on a price of $193.70 for VST at the time of writing.

Vistra's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

Edge Rankings
Momentum
94.39
Growth
44.81
Quality
Not Available
Value
23.35
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
