$1000 Invested In Somnigroup International 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Somnigroup International SGI has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 3.36% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.78%. Currently, Somnigroup International has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion.

Buying $1000 In SGI: If an investor had bought $1000 of SGI stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $8,939.05 today based on a price of $71.87 for SGI at the time of writing.

Somnigroup International's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

