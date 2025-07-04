July 4, 2025 11:45 AM 1 min read

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Krystal Biotech Stock In The Last 5 Years

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Krystal Biotech KRYS has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 13.21% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 28.0%. Currently, Krystal Biotech has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion.

Buying $100 In KRYS: If an investor had bought $100 of KRYS stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $332.74 today based on a price of $143.08 for KRYS at the time of writing.

Krystal Biotech's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

KRYS Logo
KRYSKrystal Biotech Inc
$143.081.22%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
21.67
Growth
Not Available
Quality
Not Available
Value
45.81
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved