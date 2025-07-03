$1000 Invested In General Motors 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

General Motors GM has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 1.26% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 16.05%. Currently, General Motors has a market capitalization of $51.03 billion.

Buying $1000 In GM: If an investor had bought $1000 of GM stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,055.58 today based on a price of $52.81 for GM at the time of writing.

General Motors's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

