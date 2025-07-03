Micron Technology EVP Sold $9.85M In Company Stock

MANISH BHATIA, EVP at Micron Technology MU, disclosed an insider sell on July 2, according to a recent SEC filing.

What Happened: BHATIA's recent move involves selling 80,000 shares of Micron Technology. This information is documented in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday. The total value is $9,852,800.

Monitoring the market, Micron Technology's shares up by 0.45% at $122.29 during Thursday's morning.

All You Need to Know About Micron Technology

Micron is one of the largest semiconductor companies in the world, specializing in memory and storage chips. Its primary revenue stream comes from dynamic random access memory, or DRAM, and it also has minority exposure to not-and or NAND, flash chips. Micron serves a global customer base, selling chips into data centers, mobile phones, consumer electronics, and industrial and automotive applications. The firm is vertically integrated.

Financial Milestones: Micron Technology's Journey

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Micron Technology's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 36.56% as of 31 May, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Key Profitability Indicators:

Gross Margin: The company shows a low gross margin of 37.72% , suggesting potential challenges in cost control and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Micron Technology's EPS lags behind the industry average, indicating concerns and potential challenges with a current EPS of 1.69.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.32, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Market Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The Price to Earnings ratio of 21.78 is lower than the industry average, indicating potential undervaluation for the stock.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a lower-than-average P/S ratio of 4.05 , the stock presents an attractive valuation, potentially signaling a buying opportunity for investors interested in sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): The company's EV/EBITDA ratio 8.67 is below the industry average, indicating that it may be relatively undervalued compared to peers.

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Why Insider Transactions Are Key in Investment Decisions

Insightful as they may be, insider transactions should be considered alongside a thorough examination of other investment criteria.

In legal terms, an "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner of more than ten percent of a company's equity securities registered under Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This can include executives in the c-suite and large hedge funds. These insiders are required to let the public know of their transactions via a Form 4 filing, which must be filed within two business days of the transaction.

When a company insider makes a new purchase, that is an indication that they expect the stock to rise.

Insider sells, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean that the seller thinks the stock will go down.

Cracking Transaction Codes

Navigating through the landscape of transactions, investors often prioritize those unfolding in the open market, precisely detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Micron Technology's Insider Trades.

