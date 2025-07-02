If You Invested $1000 In This Stock 20 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

KLA KLAC has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 7.53% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 16.0%. Currently, KLA has a market capitalization of $122.21 billion.

Buying $1000 In KLAC: If an investor had bought $1000 of KLAC stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $19,894.17 today based on a price of $919.68 for KLAC at the time of writing.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.