July 2, 2025 5:30 PM 1 min read

$1000 Invested In Houlihan Lokey 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Houlihan Lokey HLI has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 12.3% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 26.91%. Currently, Houlihan Lokey has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion.

Buying $1000 In HLI: If an investor had bought $1000 of HLI stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $3,189.67 today based on a price of $183.47 for HLI at the time of writing.

Houlihan Lokey's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

HLI Logo
HLIHoulihan Lokey Inc
$183.471.06%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
78.57
Growth
95.61
Quality
87.82
Value
22.65
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved