$100 Invested In This Stock 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Applied Mat AMAT has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 4.24% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 12.7%. Currently, Applied Mat has a market capitalization of $152.74 billion.

Buying $100 In AMAT: If an investor had bought $100 of AMAT stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $1,128.09 today based on a price of $187.94 for AMAT at the time of writing.

Applied Mat's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.