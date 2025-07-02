In today's fast-paced and highly competitive business world, it is crucial for investors and industry followers to conduct comprehensive company evaluations. In this article, we will delve into an extensive industry comparison, evaluating NVIDIA NVDA in relation to its major competitors in the Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. By closely examining key financial metrics, market standing, and growth prospects, our objective is to provide valuable insights and highlight company's performance in the industry.

NVIDIA Background

Nvidia is a leading developer of graphics processing units. Traditionally, GPUs were used to enhance the experience on computing platforms, most notably in gaming applications on PCs. GPU use cases have since emerged as important semiconductors used in artificial intelligence. Nvidia not only offers AI GPUs, but also a software platform, Cuda, used for AI model development and training. Nvidia is also expanding its data center networking solutions, helping to tie GPUs together to handle complex workloads.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth NVIDIA Corp 49.45 44.59 25.53 23.01% $22.58 $26.67 69.18% Broadcom Inc 96.62 17.89 22.41 7.12% $8.02 $10.2 20.16% Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 26.22 7.44 10.80 8.19% $608.71 $493.4 41.61% Advanced Micro Devices Inc 99.35 3.81 8.01 1.23% $1.59 $3.74 35.9% Texas Instruments Inc 39.86 11.65 12.05 7.08% $1.85 $2.31 11.14% Qualcomm Inc 16.27 6.31 4.24 10.3% $3.67 $6.04 16.93% ARM Holdings PLC 208.44 24.21 41.47 3.17% $0.46 $1.21 33.73% Micron Technology Inc 21.78 2.67 4.05 3.79% $4.33 $3.51 36.56% Analog Devices Inc 65.39 3.41 12.22 1.63% $1.2 $1.61 22.28% Monolithic Power Systems Inc 19.93 10.95 15.22 4.17% $0.18 $0.35 39.24% STMicroelectronics NV 25.48 1.52 2.29 0.32% $0.51 $0.84 -27.36% ON Semiconductor Corp 37.22 2.79 3.45 -5.78% $-0.37 $0.29 -22.39% ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd 19.74 2.08 1.08 2.39% $27.16 $24.89 11.56% United Microelectronics Corp 11.88 1.42 2.33 2.06% $23.86 $15.45 5.91% First Solar Inc 13.85 2.13 4.12 2.59% $0.35 $0.34 6.35% Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd 302.03 21.82 36.33 5.63% $0.03 $0.09 25.94% Skyworks Solutions Inc 30.14 1.95 3.14 1.11% $0.22 $0.39 -8.87% Qorvo Inc 148.40 2.36 2.21 0.93% $0.11 $0.37 -7.6% Universal Display Corp 32.58 4.49 11.52 3.93% $0.08 $0.13 0.62% Lattice Semiconductor Corp 135.43 9.73 14.17 0.71% $0.02 $0.08 -14.68% Average 71.08 7.3 11.11 3.19% $35.89 $29.75 11.95%

By conducting a comprehensive analysis of NVIDIA, the following trends become evident:

The Price to Earnings ratio of 49.45 is 0.7x lower than the industry average, indicating potential undervaluation for the stock.

The elevated Price to Book ratio of 44.59 relative to the industry average by 6.11x suggests company might be overvalued based on its book value.

With a relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 25.53 , which is 2.3x the industry average, the stock might be considered overvalued based on sales performance.

The company has a higher Return on Equity (ROE) of 23.01% , which is 19.82% above the industry average. This suggests efficient use of equity to generate profits and demonstrates profitability and growth potential.

The company has lower Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $22.58 Billion , which is 0.63x below the industry average. This potentially indicates lower profitability or financial challenges.

With lower gross profit of $26.67 Billion , which indicates 0.9x below the industry average, the company may experience lower revenue after accounting for production costs.

The company's revenue growth of 69.18% is notably higher compared to the industry average of 11.95%, showcasing exceptional sales performance and strong demand for its products or services.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a financial metric that helps determine the level of financial risk associated with a company's capital structure.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

In light of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, a comparison between NVIDIA and its top 4 peers reveals the following information:

Among its top 4 peers, NVIDIA has a stronger financial position with a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12 .

This indicates that the company relies less on debt financing and maintains a more favorable balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Key Takeaways

For NVIDIA in the Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry, the PE ratio is low compared to peers, indicating potential undervaluation. The high PB and PS ratios suggest strong market sentiment and revenue multiples. A high ROE reflects efficient use of shareholder funds, while low EBITDA and gross profit may indicate operational challenges. The high revenue growth rate signals strong top-line performance relative to industry peers.

